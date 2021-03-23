Hagerty acquires Concours d’Elegance of America

Hagerty announced that it has acquired and will partner with the Concours d’Elegance of America in Detroit. The move follows Hagerty’s recent acquisitions of other top automotive events, including the Greenwich Concours d’Elegance and the California Mille.

“Sometimes change can be serendipitous,” said Larry Moss, board chairman of the Concours of America. “In this case, we have found the perfect caretaker for our cherished event, which will allow the Concours and its partners to focus on a common goal — producing the richest automotive experience while serving the needs of our community.”

Hagerty will work in tandem with the existing operational team to raise the profile of the annual concours event. Tara Noftz will continue as director while Moss will remain as board chairman. The event’s philanthropic mission will remain focused on automotive education and supporting local charities.

The 42nd annual Concours d’Elegance of America will take place July 23-25 with more than 250 significant classic and historically relevant vehicles ranging from the Gas Light era and Modern Collectables to Super Cars.

