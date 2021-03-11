Alfa boss Vasseur tests positive for COVID

Alfa Romeo team principal Frederic Vasseur has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Bahrain test while self-isolating.

Vasseur was tested as part of a pre-event testing schedule prior to traveling to Bahrain, and returned a positive test earlier this week. He immediately self-isolated at home in France and took a second test that Alfa Romeo says was negative, but in line with guidance he will continue self-isolating for a further week and miss testing.

“Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN communicates that team principal, Frederic Vasseur, will not attend the pre-season test taking place in Bahrain between March 12th and 14th,” a team statement read.

“In the course of his regular schedule of COVID tests, Mr. Vasseur had a positive result and, according to the protocols set out by the French authorities, he immediately self-isolated in his home. A second PCR test, performed two days later, returned a negative result. Mr. Vasseur does not display symptoms and is in good spirits.

“However, in the interests of safety of Mr Vasseur himself, the team, all fellow competitors and the whole community and in respect of French regulations, Mr Vasseur will not travel to Bahrain and will continue operating from home for the next seven days, as required by the local authorities. Mr Vasseur will be fully operational and connected to the garage for the duration of the test, and no deputy team principal will be named, with no further impact predicted on our operations this week. All planned PR activities will continue as scheduled with the support of technological means.”

Formula 1 also released a statement confirming there was nobody else from the Alfa Romeo team who had been impacted by the positive result.

“No other members of the Alfa Romeo Racing team have been affected, and the procedures set out by the FIA and Formula 1 will ensure no wider impact on this week’s pre-season test which will continue as planned,” the statement added.

