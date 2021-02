Watch the full race replay of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli season opener at Sebring International Raceway.

First up will be the TA2 thriller set to premier on Sunday, February 29 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern on Trans Am’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Click the reminder bell by clicking play below, or click here to view on YouTube) to be notified when the video goes live. Follow along and comment throughout the race.