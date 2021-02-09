Motorsports Hall of Fame open throughout Daytona Speedweeks

Race fans in Daytona Beach for Speedweeks will be able to visit the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America, located on the grounds of Daytona International Speedway, during daytime hours every day this week except during the running of Sunday’s Daytona 500.

Housed in the DIS Ticket and Tours Building on International Speedway Blvd., and just outside of Turn 4 leading into the famed DIS tri-oval, the MSHFA is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from today through Saturday, February 13.

Normally part of the DIS tour program, special Museum-only admission is available for guests when tour operations cease for most of the Daytona 500 schedule. Hall of Fame tickets during the lead up to the Daytona 500 are $12 for adults, $7 for children ages 5 to 12 years old, and free for children under five. Visitors who show their Daytona International Speedway race ticket will be admitted for just $7.

“We are pleased to open the doors to the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America to race fans from around the world,” MSHFA President George Levy said. “From the opening day of Speedweeks through the race weekend, NASCAR fans will be able to see unique aspects of the entire motorsports world right here in Daytona.”

The MSHFA is a true wonder of motorsports and serves as the only hall that honors all American motorsports, from cars, motorcycles, airplanes, off-road and powerboats. The museum features hands-on displays, galleries, and significant motorsports vehicles that tell the history of motorsports.

For most of each year, access to the MSFHA is included with every Daytona International Speedway tour, which run throughout each day, or as a museum-only ticket. The attraction is open daily nearly year-round except holidays and on major DIS race and event days.

For more information, visit the MSHFA at http://www.mshf.com or contact Levy at (248) 895-1704 or glevy@mshf.com.

The Motorsports Hall of Fame of America is on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/MotorsportsHOF/ and Instagram and Twitter at @MotorsportsHOF.