Correa set for racing return, 18 months on from Spa crash

Juan Manuel Correa will return to racing this year in the FIA Formula 3 championship, 18 months after suffering life-threatening injuries in the crash that killed Anthoine Hubert.

The tragic incident at Spa-Francorchamps left Correa with 20 fractures in both legs, along with two fractured vertebrae and lung damage that required him to be placed in an induced coma on life support for two weeks. He was then told he might lose his right leg, but after an encouraging recovery the Ecuadorian-American’s prognosis was updated to a two-and-a-half year wait before he could consider a return to racing.

The 21-year-old has now advanced that timeline by a full year by signing to race for ART Grand Prix this coming F3 season.

“Announcing my return to the race tracks is one of the proudest moments in my professional career, as I’ve had to work very hard and sacrifice a lot for it to happen,” Correa said. “I want to thank the motorsport community and the fans for their unconditional support.

“I have no words to thank ART Grand Prix for believing in me and for being part of my story. I would also like to take a chance to honor the memory of Anthoine, as I will keep him very close to my heart in every race and try to carry his legacy as best as I can.”

Correa had one full season in what was then GP3 back in 2018 for Jenzer Motorsport, scoring four top-six finishes and ending the year 12th in the championship. He then moved up to Formula 2 in 2019 due to the cost of a competitive seat in F3, and had picked up two podiums for Sauber Junior Team by Charouz before his crash.

This year’s F3 championship will be run over six grand prix weekends with three races per weekend, none of which clash with the F2 schedule, leading to some drivers doubling up across both categories.