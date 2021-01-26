Ickx' Can-Am Lola, Dixon's Indy 500 winner, added to MSHFA display

The Motorsports Hall of Fame of America’s signature “Sweep of Speed” was recently refreshed with two new vehicles and is open and ready for visitors and Daytona International Speedway tour guests starting with this week’s Rolex 24 at Daytona.

The 1979 Can-Am champion Lola T333CS of 2020 MSHFA inductee Jacky Ickx, and the Scott Dixon-driven 2008 Indy 500-winning Dallara-Honda IR-05 – on loan from 2016 inductee Chip Ganassi and Chip Ganassi Racing – are the new cars now parked on the Sweep of Speed – a slice of Daytona’s famous 31-degree high-banked turns.

