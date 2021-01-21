Skeen returns for TA2 title defense

Mike Skeen has announced he will return to Stevens-Miller Racing to defend his 2020 TA2 championship in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli. Skeen will be campaigning an all-new Howe Racing Enterprises Camaro with the support of Liqui Moly, Turn 14 Distribution and, new for 2021, Berryman Products.

“I am very excited to go into 2021 and build on the momentum from my first season with Stevens-Miller Racing,” Skeen said. “My new Howe Enterprises Camaro is really coming along and the 2021 livery designed by Competition Graphics looks amazing. I also want to welcome Berryman’s Chemtooler to my car. Berryman has been a supporter of SMR for several years, and now the Chemtooler will get to see what it’s like up front!”

Based in Arlington, Texas, Berryman Products has been providing Americans automotive chemicals, additives, tire sealers, and specialty lubricants for more than 100 years.

Berryman Products Marketing Manager Beau Blankenship said, “We are thrilled to announce our continued partnership with SMR. We’re really excited to be in the championship hunt and on the No. 1 car driven by Mike Skeen. We’ve seen the way SMR carries themselves on and off the track and we recognize the value their commitment to our products and our brand has given us. For 2021, we’ll have a ‘Berryman’ in-car camera during three live-streamed races and a lot of new social media activation. We’re excited about the season and looking forward to fans joining us at the track, online, and on their mobile devices.”

Returning to the flanks of the SMR, Liqui Moly Camaro is performance distributor Turn 14 Distribution. Turn 14 Distribution Marketing Manager Paul Telesca said, “Not being able to take advantage of hospitality this past season was disappointing. But having our car in the winner’s circle and our driver constantly on the podium really did the job. We received a ton of social media and motorsports press coverage, despite everything they faced last season the team really came through.

“Now we are really looking forward to a return to normalcy and having our customers with us track side.” Telesca continued, “Our company was conceived at Road America – in turn 14, in fact – hence our name. Racing is part of our company’s DNA, and we’re proud to play a part in SMR and Liqui Moly’s efforts to go for another title with Mike Skeen.”

Stevens said, “I want to say thank you to our marketing manager Steve Sharp for doing everything to ensure these partnerships are lasting and impactful. We faced quite the challenge last year with the restrictions, and his collaborative work with these companies and their marketing staffs made all the difference. I also want to recognize John Clagett and his and his staff’s efforts last season. In addition, I want to thank series majority owner Tony Parilla for his belief in the series and providing us an arena to race and for keeping us safe while doing so.”

Stevens acknowledged that as TA2 continues to rise in popularity the competition are stepping up their games.

“I think that the challenges to winning in 2021 are going to be beyond anything that we’ve seen. Teams are building new cars, increasing their personnel and, of course, their budgets. They’re all coming back stronger and loaded for bear. No doubt, 2021 will be the most competitive year for TA2 yet. On the other hand, my team has not lost any focus, drive, or capability. We look forward to the challenge.”