SRX unveils six-race 2021 schedule

Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) and CBS Sports have announced the full 2021 schedule for the brand new six-race, short-track series that will begin on June 12th at Stafford Motor Speedway in Stafford Springs, Connecticut. Races will air on six consecutive Saturday nights at 8 PM, ET on CBS Television Network and CBS All-Access throughout the Summer of 2021.

After the inaugural race at Stafford, SRX will head to Knoxville Raceway in Iowa on June 19 before visiting Tony Stewart’s Eldora Speedway in Ohio the following week. Lucas Oil Raceway in Indiana will kick off the holiday weekend in early July, before the drivers race at the “World’s Fastest Quarter Mile Oval” at Slinger Speedway in Wisconsin. The final and championship race of the inaugural season will take place at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on July 17.

The six-race series will feature drivers from a variety of racing backgrounds with an emphasis on head-to-head competition in short, sprint races. The 90-minute races will be produced within a two-hour television window. Races will have no pit stops but breaks where drivers and crew chiefs can make adjustments and strategy decisions. SRX has secured driver commitments from some of the sport’s biggest names, including, Stewart, Bill Elliott, Tony Kanaan, Paul Tracy, Bobby Labonte, Willy T. Ribbs, Mark Webber, Ernie Francis Jr. and Helio Castroneves, with more drivers to be announced.

“With a six-week back-to-back schedule that crosses America, visiting some of the most historic and challenging short tracks in auto racing, the SRX series will be a must-watch, and I am so excited to see these legends on the track,” said Ray Evernham, SRX co-founder.

“Starting our series at the historic Stafford Motor Speedway will center the eyes of the nation on one of America’s oldest and most historic short-tracks. Then we head west, with back-to-back races on dirt at the renowned Knoxville Raceway and Stewart’s Eldora Speedway. Fourth of July weekend will be special at the great Lucas Oil Raceway, with so much energy and excitement at that facility. Then we head up to Slinger Speedway in Wisconsin where so many of the great NASCAR drivers have competed at the Slinger Nationals. Finally, we wrap up the 2021 series with our championship at the Nashville Fairgrounds, a track that has witnessed so much history of the course of their 100+ year existence,” said Evernham.

“Our goal in crafting the inaugural SRX schedule was to feature tracks that are challenging, unique and have a strong motorsports history. This six-race series does just that,” said Stewart, SRX driver and co-founder. “Four renown pavement tracks in Stafford, Lucas Oil Raceway, Slinger and the Nashville Fairgrounds and the two most prestigious dirt tracks in the country – Eldora and Knoxville. All demand respect and each forces drivers to adapt. What works at one track won’t necessarily transfer to another.”

“These venues have seen some of the best racers in the country, but this will be the first time drivers from so many different disciplines will be racing on these historic tracks all at the same time. We’re proud to deliver another exceptional event to each of these tracks’ already rich histories,” said Stewart.

SRX 2021 SCHEDULE

June 12, 8 PM, ET – Stafford Motor Speedway (Stafford Springs, Conn.)

June 19, 8 PM, ET – Knoxville Raceway (Knoxville, Iowa)

June 26, 8 PM, ET – Eldora Speedway (New Weston, Ohio)

July 3, 8 PM, ET – Lucas Oil Raceway (Brownsburg, Ind.)

July 10, 8 PM, ET – Slinger Speedway (Slinger, Wis.)

July 17, 8 PM, ET – Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway (Nashville, Tenn.)