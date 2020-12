Gooding & Company concluded its Nov. 30-Dec. 11 online sale of the Phil Hill Collection with a 100 percent sell-through rate, raising a total of $268,151.

Interestingly, the highest bid was for a Ferrari factory perpetual calendar from the 1950s (photo above) which sold for $19,375 in the end.

