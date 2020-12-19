Trans Am champions in review: Joe Bogetich 2020 West Coast GT Champion

Back-to-back victories in the opening two races of the season, coupled with a runner-up triumph in what proved to be the season finale, carried Joe Bogetich to the GT title in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli West Coast Championship.

Starting the opening rounds on the outside of the front row, the Venice Beach, California, driver won at both Thunderhill Raceway Park and Sonoma Raceway.

“It was an abbreviated season, that’s for sure,” Bogetich said. “We were hoping to run in six races, but wound up only doing three. It was nice getting to race in California at the beginning of the season – the weather was very nice. Then it was enjoyable to finish up at Circuit of The Americas, there were a lot of drivers there. It was also one of the first times I was at COTA where the temperatures weren’t 95 degrees and humid!

“Everything went well,” Bogetich added. “I enjoyed the season; the car ran well and didn’t break down at all; I ran well; and I had a lot of fun.”

Bogetich made his Trans Am West Coast debut with a second-place finish at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2018, which was good enough to place him second in the final standings. Last year, he took third at Sonoma and won the season finale at COTA from the pole, placing third in the points.

“Competition wasn’t quite the same last year as it’s been in the past because of COVID,” he said. “Next year, I’m looking forward to more races – and more racers. It’s a nice place to race. I’m from Colorado, and California is a lot closer to going somewhere on the East Coast, like Road Atlanta. I enjoy racing in the West, and I’m going to enjoy this upcoming season, because we’re going to run in Utah and a few other different places. I’m looking forward to it.”

The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli West Coast Championship returns in 2021 for its fifth season with its largest schedule yet.

Visiting iconic tracks in the Western half of the United States, the West Coast Championship will stage seven events in 2021, with six of the seven running in conjunction with the SportsCar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) SpeedTour.

The 2021 West Coast calendar is highlighted by two combined event weekends with the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli National Series as well as the addition of an all new venue–The Ridge Motorsports Park in Shelton, Washington.

The West Coast season kicks off in California with back-to-back weekends at Sonoma (April 24-25) and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (May 1-2).