PRI Education wrapping up Race Industry Week with free sponsorship, communication virtual seminars

December 12, 2020

World-class business and management education is a hallmark of PRI, and this year’s PRI Education ran the gamut from Social Media Strategy to Pricing Policies, Sponsorship Activation, Building Brand Awareness, and much more.

This year’s program closes today with a two-seminar schedule. ‘Renewing and Retaining Sponsors with Proof of Performance Reports’, presented by Alex Striler. Starting at 9 a.m. ET, it’s a must-see for any team, track, promoter, or sanctioning body that has a hard time raising money from sponsors, and can be attended free of charge here.

Then at 2 p.m. ET, join Matt Episcopo for ‘Virtual Advantage – Lead The pack with these top tips’. Also free, that can be viewed here.

