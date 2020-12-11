Our Motorsports confirms second Xfinity entry plan

Our Motorsports is expanding to two full-time teams in the NASCAR Xfinity Series beginning in 2021. The organization will run a second car alongside Brett Moffitt, who was previously announced as the team’s primary driver and will run the full season in the No. 02 Chevrolet. A number for the second team was not disclosed.

“We want to build on the momentum that Brett and the Our Motorsports crew provided us in 2020,” said team owner Chris Our. “We’ve moved in a larger shop and are putting the people and equipment in place to be a fixture in the series for years to come.”

Two-time Xfinity Series champion Tyler Reddick will be behind the wheel of the team’s second car for the season-opening race at Daytona on February 13.

“I’m very thankful to Our Motorsports for the opportunity and am looking forward to partnering with Brett to get the season off to a solid start,” said Reddick.

Additional drivers and sponsors for the second team will be announced later.

RACER previously reported that IndyCar racer Santino Ferrucci is close to signing with the organization for 20 Xfinity Series races, however it is understood that Ferrucci does not want to start on a paved oval.