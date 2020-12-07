Ferrucci tipped for 20-race Xfinity deal

Santino Ferrucci is close to being named as Our Motorsports’ newest driver in the NASCAR Xfinity series.

RACER understands Ferrucci is poised to do 20 races with in a Chevrolet Camaro, joining Our’s Brett Moffitt, the 2018 Camping World Trucks champion, who completed most of the Xfinity schedule with the team last season. The completion of the deal is anticipated to come later in the week.

The American driver has spent the last two seasons in the NTT IndyCar Series with Dale Coyne Racing, and made a name for himself on ovals, where his best finishes have been recorded. In November, the 22-year-old from Connecticut told RACER he was looking to branch out into NASCAR, but stopped short of saying a deal was in place, or that he would be leaving IndyCar.

Reached for comment, a team spokesperson said, “At this time, Santino Ferrucci is not a driver currently with Our Motorsports.”