Amalgam model commemorates Audi Le Mans anniversary

Commemorating the 15th Anniversary of Audi’s fifth 24 Hours of Le Mans win, the UK-based Amalgam has created a special race-weathered 1:8 scale model of the car that was victorious in the June 2005 event.

This limited edition of 15 models – Amalgam’s largest special edition to date — shows every detail of the race dirt that adorned the car after its 24 hours in competition. The base model was developed using data supplied by Audi AG, who also scrutinized the resulting prototype to ensure complete accuracy of the model.

