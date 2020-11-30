LaJoie signs multi-year Cup Series deal with Spire

Corey LaJoie, who last month announced his departure from Go FAS Racing, has signed a multi-year, full-time deal with Spire Motorsports to drive the No. 7 Chevy in the NASCAR Cup Series beginning in 2021.

“Alright guys, the news has broke,” LaJoie told FOX News. “I’ll be driving the No. 7 Chevy Camaro for Spire Motorsports in 2021 and beyond.

“(I’m) super pumped up. It’s going to be the best motors, best car I’ve ever had. Working with a good group. Building something good here. Thanks for all the fans for sticking around and helping me stack some pennies!”

Spire Motorsports, based in Mooresville, N.C., and co-owned by Jeff Dickerson and T.J. Puchyr, recently bought the assets of Leavine Family Racing, expanding its operation to run two cars in 2021.