Go Fas to run part-time in 2021

Go Fas Racing will revert to a part-time NASCAR Cup Series operation in 2021 and has sold its portion of the charter it owns with Joe Falk.

Team owner Archie St. Hilaire made the announcement Thursday evening, citing changes in his family’s life. His single-car operation began with an entry in six races in 2012 and the No. 32 Ford became a full-time entry in 2014. Earlier this, the organization and driver Corey LaJoie, who’s driven the car the last two seasons, announced that they will part after this year.

“It has been a lot of fun over the years but with the evolution of life, your priorities change,” said St. Hilaire. “With my son (team manager) Mason (going) on to start his own business in a different industry and myself getting ready to spend time with my daughter having my first grandchild, I feel it’s time to reevaluate the next chapter of my life. It definitely has been great working with Ford and all of our great marketing partners over the last 10 years and we look forward to continuing with them on a small scale going forward.

“I can’t say enough about how NASCAR has built and maintained their business model during the current pandemic and how exciting the schedule looks for 2021. We will keep 4-5 cars and anticipate running 5-6 races in 2021 at tracks we enjoy and make financial sense.”

Matt DiBenedetto earned Go Fas its first top-10 finishes in 2017 at Daytona and Indianapolis. In 2018, DiBenedetto earned a third top-10 result for the team and gave them their best finish in the point standings (29th).

LaJoie also has three top-10 finishes in two seasons with Go Fas, with his sixth-place finish in the 2019 July race at Daytona also being his career-best. LaJoie is 30th in the point standings with three races left.

The charter for the No. 32 Ford is a partnership between St. Hilaire and Falk. With Go Fas stepping back, St. Hilaire is selling his portion of the charter to the new partners Falk will be working with, which is expected to be BJ McLeod and Matt Tifft.

“Joe Falk of Circle Sport will continue to own half of the charter we currently run and we will be transferring our ownership in our half of the charter at the end of the season to Joe’s new partner, who will be announced in the coming days,” said St. Hilaire. “We will continue our partnership with the Wood Brothers Racing team on our other charter moving forward into the future.

“We look forward to the 2021 season. Driver update will come forward after the remaining full-time teams announce their 2021 driver lineups.”