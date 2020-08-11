Spire Motorsports confirmed as Leavine buyer

Spire Motorsports has bought the charter and assets of Leavine Family Racing and will expand its operation in 2021.

Bob Leavine revealed last week he had sold his operation and will exit the sport at the end of the year. Following the season finale in November, Spire will take possession of the charter, the race shop, and all the Leavine-owned inventory. Spire will have two charters and grow to a two-car NASCAR Cup Series team next season and relocate to Concord, North Carolina, into the Leavine shop.

“This is an exciting moment for Spire as we take the natural next step in our long-term plan to build our race team and prepare for the Next Gen car in 2022,” said co-owner Jeff Dickerson. “Bob Leavine invested more than money into LFR and this industry. He built a team brick by brick, and we have long admired how he took his own steps in the garage. He also did it with his family at his side. We won’t let that be lost in this transaction.

“When you build something with your family, it always means a little bit more. His ability to connect with fans was genuine, and we are thankful he chose us to carry this team forward. These are no doubt trying times, but I have never been prouder to be a part of this sport. NASCAR has managed several difficult situations this spring and into the summer. We believe in the ownership model that NASCAR has built and where this sport is going now more than ever.”

Spire fields the No. 77 Chevrolet, with multiple drivers getting time behind the wheel. Details on drivers and a manufacturer for next season were not announced.

Dickerson and T.J. Puchyr founded the team in 2018 after buying the charter from Furniture Row Racing. The team scored an improbable win through Justin Haley at the rain-shortened race at Daytona in July 2019.