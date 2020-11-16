Torsional viscous damper webinar at Online Race Industry Week

“High Performance Engines Win With A Torsional Viscous Damper” is the title of the webinar being presented by Fluidampr for Online Race Industry Week, Monday through Friday, Nov. 30–Dec. 4.

The featured speakers are Aaron Neyman, vibration solutions manager/senior product engineer, and Brian LeBarron, marketing.

Fluidampr helps professional motorsports teams achieve greater engine durability and performance. The company has been the industry leader in viscous harmonic dampers since 1985. Fluidampr offers fitments for popular domestic, import and performance diesel crankshaft applications, as well as turn-key development and manufacturing programs for production engine builders, accessory kit manufacturers and OEMs. Other application capabilities include camshafts, drivelines and electric drives, all made in USA, ISO 9001:20015.

Online Race Industry Week is a business-to-business event for members of the worldwide racing industry. Hundreds of companies will be showing off their new racing product lines for 2021 on EPARTRADE, while RACER and EPARTRADE provide 55 hours of technical and business webinars.

One Zoom link provides access to the entire week of webinars. Click here to register and get the Zoom log-in. There is no charge to attend.

Racing industry leaders who have committed to participate in state-of-the-industry webinars during Online Race Industry Week include Roger Penske, Chip Ganassi, Bobby Rahal, Bryan Herta, IMSA’s John Doonan, Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Doug Boles, Daytona International Speedway’s Chip Wile, SCCA’s Michael Cobb, USAC’s Kevin Miller, Formula D’s Jim Liaw, MIA’s Chris Aylett, BTCC’s Alan Gow, SRO Motorsports America’s Greg Gill, SVRA’s Tony Parella, Virginia International Raceway’s Connie Nyholm, SCORE’s Jim Ryan, and many more!