Varsha ready for commentary return

Formula 1, IndyCar, and sports car broadcaster Bob Varsha says he’s ready for a full-time return to the commentary booth. Locked in a battle against prostate cancer since the start of the year, the veteran of NBC, ESPN, and Fox Sports has cleared a number of important recovery hurdles, which led to the New Yorker’s recent adventure in calling more than a dozen races at the SCCA National Runoffs.

“I’m more than ready, I’m anxious to get going again, and work is a huge tonic I’ve discovered,”Varsha told RACER. “Being idle for this long period of time – and I’m in good company because we all know the coronavirus has left a lot of my colleagues idle for most of the year, fortunately, they’ve been able to get back to work – now I’m at a place in my journey where I’m ready as well.

“I was fortunate to cover the Runoffs, which was my first experience with hosting amateur racing, and it was fantastic. One thing I learned when I was there at Road America was the comradery, and the sportsmanship that club racing offers. It was very refreshing. I’ve also done a Ferrari Challenge event at Circuit of The Americas as I work my way back. On the whole, between those two events, it was all good fun, and I feel pretty good about the results. I hope everybody else does, too. I’m ready to work.”

With Varsha’s tenure calling Formula 1, IndyCar, IMSA, Le Mans, and Formula E races, he hopes to find more broadcast opportunities that will fill out a busy 2021 once it arrives.

“I feel fit and good, and can’t wait to get going again next season,” he said. “In the meantime, I’ve been doing some traveling, been doing some select work, developing myself for voiceover work as well, and I’m at a good place where I can’t wait for the dawn of new championships in the new year.”