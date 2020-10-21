TV ratings: Kansas

NASCAR’s return to ovals at Kansas last week brought another ratings dip as the pandemic-delayed feeding frenzy of fall sports programming continued.
Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series round from Kansas averaged a 1.52 Nielsen rating and 2.5 million viewers on NBC. It was the third week in a row for Cup on NBC and the third straight drop, down from a 1.68/2.8m for Charlotte and 1.92/3.1m for Talladega. Last year’s fall Kansas round, meanwhile — which ran on this same weekend on NBC — had a 2.0/3.3m.
NASCAR’s Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series pushed past Xfinity in audience at Kansas thanks to a broadcast network appearance on FOX. Saturday afternoon’s race averaged a 0.57/892,000, nearly doubling its audience from last time out at Talladega on FS1 (0.30/462,000).
The NASCAR Xfinity Series ran after the Trucks and aired on NBCSN, where it averaged a 0.43/697,000. That’s down from a 0.51/816,000 last time out on the cable network at Talladega, and from a 0.91/1.3m for last year’s October Kansas race, which aired on NBC.
Sunday’s finals for the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series from Dallas, up against Cup Sunday afternoon on FS1, averaged a 0.15/236,000.
Coverage of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta peaked in the final hour Saturday night with 183,000 household viewers on NBCSN (rating number not available).
