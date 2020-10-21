PRI launches Road Tour

Performance Racing Industry (PRI) launched a two-month cross-country campaign Oct. 10 in Indianapolis to gather and share news and updates from dozens of racing-related businesses.

The PRI Road Tour is a content creation bonanza that takes the PRI team directly to manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, race teams, racetracks and more.

The tour is helping manufacturers promote their products and services, and also connecting the worldwide racing industry by making more than 85 planned stops at motorsports businesses and facilities throughout the country, concluding on Dec. 15. The PRI team will capture and share video, photos, and exclusive interviews highlighting the industry’s newest products, vehicles, races and developments.

“If the industry can’t come to the PRI Trade Show in Indianapolis, then PRI is coming to the industry,” said PRI President Dr. Jamie Meyer.

