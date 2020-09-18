IMSA LMDh KERS vendors confirmed

IMSA has announced a trio of suppliers for its upcoming LMDh prototype formula, which will replace the current DPi class in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

IMSA’s new and spec kinetic energy recovery system (KERS) will come from Bosch and Williams Advanced Engineering, with Bosch looking after the mechanical portion — the motor generator unit — that sits in the bellhousing between the engine and transmission.

The Bosch MGU will take the energy harvested from the rear axles under braking and send it to a battery made by Williams. As found in numerous prototype installations over the last decade, the battery will be mounted in the cockpit next to the driver.

Target output for the Bosch+Williams KERS solution is 40hp (30kW), adding a modest complement to the 630hp (470kW) internal combustion engines that will be carried in the LMDh models produced for auto manufacturers by Dallara, Ligier, Multimatic, and ORECA.

All of the KERS power will be processed through a new six-speed transmission manufactured by Xtrac. When called upon, the Williams unit will return the electric energy boost to the Bosch MGU where it will be unleashed to the rear Michelin tires via the Xtrac unit.

Dubbed the ‘Hybrid Powertrain System’ by IMSA, the projected cost to purchase each KERS system and Xtrac gearbox as a three-piece package is in the $300,000-$350,000 range.

“We’re extremely proud to be involved in this exciting initiative,” said Iain Wight, Business Development Director at Williams Advanced Engineering. “As a company, we started in hybrid vehicle projects and have since grown our expertise in all areas of electrification; specifically high-performance batteries. I am confident we will be able to add value to the LMDh program.”