Sikes set to make USF2000 debut with Marotti Autosport at IMS

Simon Sikes, the current points leader in the FRP F1600 racing series, will make his USF2000 debut driving for Marotti Autosport in this week’s Cooper Tires USF2000 Indianapolis Grand Prix – two races at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Thursday and Friday, September 3-4.

“This is the biggest opportunity of my life,” Sikes, 19, said. “I’m honored to work with such a determined and inspired man such as Will Marotti. I have always wanted to race in USF2000, and now we have set our minds to figuring out how we can run the full season together next year.”

With backing from Medi-Share, a healthcare sharing ministry that partners with Marotti, Sikes will make his first-ever trip to the world’s most historic racing venue.

“We tested Simon at Putnam Park recently, and he showed us he has the right stuff,” Marotti said. “We are super excited to have Simon join our team (and) we want to make his first trip to the Speedway a great success.”

This new relationship continues Marotti’s partnership with Legacy Autosport, a professional racing team operated by the Meyer family, whose ancestor was Louis Meyer, first three-time winner of the Indianapolis 500.

Sikes holds a healthy points lead in the F1600 Championship Series with just two races remaining and will finish out the season. There are no schedule conflicts with USF2000.

Marotti Autosport brings proven experience in sponsorship attraction and retention. With another of its partners, PW Power Systems, they teamed with Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan at this year’s Indy 500, driver Santino Ferrucci finishing a strong fourth.