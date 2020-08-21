Construction begins on Automotive Innovation Park in Ontario

A groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday kicked off construction of a 500,000-square-foot Canadian industrial facility that will combine a business park with a motorsport road course and testing facilities. The Automotive Innovation Park Oro Station project — expected to provide 700 full-time jobs upon completion — will be home to automotive engineering, education, service, supply and manufacturing businesses. It’s also expected to create 1,800 construction jobs.

Oro Station will be home to a 4.1-kilometer/2.5-mile motor circuit — planned for completion in 2022 — for performance testing, training, research and commercial use. In partnership with Georgian College, Oro Station will provide opportunities for students to engage with the automotive industry as it functions as a center for new auto technologies being developed in Ontario.

Construction of commercial and industrial buildings is slated to begin in 2021.

Read more at VintageMotorsport.com.