Hamilton’s fairness makes him better than Senna, Schumacher - Walker

Legendary Formula 1 commentator Murray Walker says Lewis Hamilton is better than both Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher due to his fairness on track.

Hamilton is closing in on Schumacher’s all-time win record in F1, as he needs just four more victories to match the German, while success in this year’s championship would also see Hamilton move level with Schumacher on seven titles. Walker (pictured above) commentated on both Senna and Schumacher during their careers as part of a 25-year stint as the lead F1 commentator in the UK, and believes Hamilton is set to become the greatest of all time.

“Well, people say to me, ‘Who is the greatest?’, and I always say, ‘Look, I think it’s impossible to say, because the drivers and the circuits and the cars were different,’” Walker told the Australian Grand Prix podcast ‘In the Fast Lane.’

“You can say who was the best of his generation, like Schumacher was the best of his generation and Senna and various other people, but there’s no common yardstick that you can measure all the Formula 1 grand prix drivers over the years against, so it’s entirely subjective who one thinks is the greatest.

“For me the greatest of all time is a chap called Tazio Nuvolari, who was an Italian before World War II, and when I mention his name people look blankly at me because they don’t understand, they’ve never heard of him!

“But (Juan Manuel) Fangio took a lot of beating, Jim Clark, Sir Jackie Stewart — there again I could go on, but which is the best I really don’t know. I used to say Fangio. I think I’m going to have to say very shortly Lewis Hamilton, because if you look at it in terms of statistics, he’s already got more poles than Michael Schumacher.

“He’s got at least three years in him if he doesn’t hurt himself or leave Mercedes for some reason or they decide to stop, in which case he’s got at least another three championships ahead of him, so statistically he will become the greatest.

“But he’s also, in my opinion — and this is very contentious indeed — better than either Schumacher or Senna, because both of them adopted at various times in their career highly debatable driving tactics, like Schumacher stopping deliberately at Monaco to prevent (Fernando Alonso) getting pole position, like Schumacher colliding with (Jacques) Villeneuve at Jerez in 1997, like Senna with (Alain) Prost in 1990 in Japan, and Lewis Hamilton has never been anything like that.

“He’s always driven as clean as a whistle. He’s an extremely nice, gigantically talented driver, and I don’t think we’ve ever seen anybody like him before.”

Hamilton took pole position at last weekend’s British Grand Prix to extend his record to 91 poles, and his victory despite a last-lap puncture was the 87th of his career.