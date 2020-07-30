Perez isolating due to inconclusive COVID test result

Sergio Perez is absent from the setup day at the British Grand Prix while isolating due to an inconclusive COVID-19 test result.

The Mexican was due to be at Silverstone on Thursday and taking part in media duties as well as pre-race work with his Racing Point team, but delivered a result that was inconclusive ahead of this weekend’s race. As part of the sport’s protocol, that means Perez is not permitted to enter the circuit.

Perez is currently self-isolating while awaiting the results of a second test in an attempt to receive a conclusive outcome before he would be allowed to enter the circuit and participate this weekend.

This is the first time it has been made public that a driver has provided an inconclusive test, but it is possible that others have required multiple tests to deliver a negative result since Formula 1 initiated its Project Restart program.

Should Perez be forced to miss this weekend’s race at Silverstone, Racing Point has an agreement with Mercedes to call on either of its reserve drivers, meaning it can choose between Esteban Gutierrez and Stoffel Vandoorne to fill in.