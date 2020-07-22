Hagler cleared for Road America return

Forced to skip the last Michelin Pilot Challenge race after testing positive for COVID-19, L.A. Honda World driver Taylor Hagler has been cleared to participate in the next IMSA race at Road America.

Hagler will rejoin teammate Ryan Eversley at the July 31-August 1 event in the No. 77 Honda Civic Type R TCR, after Honda Performance Development driver Dakota Dickerson stepped in for her last weekend at Sebring.

“I feel great and am more than excited to get back into a race car,” she said. “It was tough not being able to race at Sebring, but I know that was what had to happen.”

Ahead of IMSA’s visit to Wisconsin, Hagler will head to Mid-Ohio this week to turn more laps under the tutelage with Acura pro drivers Mario Farnbacher and Kyle Marcelli in a Acura NSX GT3 Evo as part of the HPD GT3 Driver Academy.

“I am looking forward to the second round of the HPD GT3 Driver Academy and learning more from Mario and Kyle,” she said. “Being able to learn from experienced and successful Honda drivers is an opportunity that I am so grateful to have.”