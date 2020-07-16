PRI launches revamped PerformanceRacing.com

Performance Racing Industry (PRI) has relaunched its website, PerformanceRacing.com, to better serve the racing industry. The new site enables visitors to easily access information about PRI’s latest industry efforts and resources, the annual PRI Trade Show, and its monthly publication PRI Magazine.

“It was critical for us to update the PRI website in order to improve the user experience and to allow all users to more easily access the specific tools and resources they need to do business,” said PRI Marketing Manager Jon Shakill. “Making the site easier to navigate and optimized for mobile helps extend the PRI brand as a key industry resource whether at home, at the track, or at the Show.”

The website relaunch is part of PRI’s efforts to help the racing industry remain open and return to business during the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the resources available to the racing community at PerformanceRacing.com are legislative advocacy and representation information, updated information on guidelines and federal aid, a list of tracks that have reopened, and information on the PRI Track Promoter Helpline.

“This new website will help PRI increase engagement with the motorsports community and better represent its interests,” said PRI President Dr. Jamie Meyer. “Supporting the racing industry is our foremost priority, and the site is a vital tool to provide the industry with the latest news and resources available to help them succeed in their racing endeavors.”