Talks with Tony: Davy Jones

Tony Parella, CEO of the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association, talks with Davy Jones, 24 Hours of Le Mans champion (pictured above, second from left, in 1996) and Jaguar Drive Team driver via video conference in this episode of “Talks With Tony” presented by Jaguar USA.

Davy Jones, who’s raced in everything from the Indy 500, to the Daytona 500, 24 Hours of Daytona, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, IROC, and even SVRA’s VROC Series, talks about quarantine life and finally having some time to enjoy his personal life, but also missing the balance that he finds in his work. He reminisces on his career and about his experience in the VROC Series, winning the 2019 championship with Shannon Ivey. Last, but not least, he shares his secret for how he always gets the hottest dinner reservations in town.