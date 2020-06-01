Three-state HSR Ridge Runner Rally to run as scheduled

Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) officials confirmed today the second edition of the HSR Ridge Runner Rally will proceed as scheduled June 22-25, running within the parameters of CDC- and state-prescribed safety guidelines and protocols.

The summer rally is a one-of-a-kind tour of the most scenic highways and byways through the Smoky Mountains in Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee. The experience includes stops at several regional attractions and overnight luxury lodging at some of the finest hotels in the Southeast.

Officials from HSR have been in contact with every hotel and planned tour stop on this year’s Ridge Runner Rally route, and have been given across-the-board assurances that all properties are in compliance with current novel coronavirus countermeasures and state-mandated safety protocols.

A recent cancellation has opened up the last two registration spots for the otherwise sold-out event. Each spot includes two-person occupancy and a per-vehicle price of $5,500, with all meals and lodging included.

The first night stay is at the first-class Westin Hotel Chattanooga with a welcome dinner at local downtown restaurant. The opening day on the road extends from downtown Chattanooga and along the beautiful Ocoee River to a lunch spot in Murphy, N.C.

The afternoon route travels the scenic Cherohala Skyway to the Historic Tapoco Lodge and Resort in Robbinsville, N.C. for the first overnight stop.

Day two will trek along Fontana Lake and Dam with a stop in Cherokee, N.C. From there the tour takes to the Blue Ridge Parkway and then some challenging back roads on way to the Old Edwards Inn and Spa in Highlands, N.C. for the first of a two-night stay.

Wednesday will be a free day for guests to enjoy shopping and dining in downtown Highlands, a day at the spa at Old Edwards Inn or the many other activities to choose from.

Thursday travels through the Cullasaja River gorge on way to Cherokee, N.C. and then through the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The rally concludes Thursday evening with a farewell dinner and the popular awards presentation at the Snowbird Mountain Lodge in Robbinsville, N.C.

The HSR Ridge Runner Rally is fully supported by a lead car and chase vehicle, although detailed route books will be provided for participants electing to tour on their own. Regardless of the path traveled, the Rally features valet service that will safely and securely transport and place each participant’s luggage in guest rooms prior to arrival at each destination.