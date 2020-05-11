Moffitt cleared to return after leg injury

Brett Moffitt has been medically cleared to compete in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series after fracturing both of his legs.

Talk about a damn good Monday! It’s race week!! Andddd oh yea… I’ve been officially cleared by the Dr. and @NASCAR to return to racing. LETTTTSSSGOOOO 💪💪🏁🏆🍻🏁🏆🍻 — Brett Moffitt (@Brett_Moffitt) May 11, 2020

GMS Racing revealed on March 16 that Moffitt, the 2018 series champion, had fractured both legs in a motocross bike accident and had undergone surgery. The accident occurred the weekend the series would have been competing at Atlanta Motor Speedway had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moffitt will climb behind the wheel of his No. 23 Chevrolet without having missed a race. The Truck Series ran two races, Daytona and Las Vegas, before the sport went into hiatus, and will return Tuesday, May 26, at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

In addition to rehabilitation, Moffitt has run on iRacing and recently turned laps in a go-kart at GoPro Motorplex in Mooresville, North Carolina.