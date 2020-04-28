Laguna Seca pressing ahead with Monterey Motorsports Reunion plans

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca continues to plan for its Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion vintage racing event to run as scheduled in August.

Like all things involving fixed calendar dates and detailed intentions prior to the coronavirus pandemic, changes could be forthcoming, but the positive update provided by the circuit, led by new stewards A&D Narigi, LLC, says “there are optimistic indicators that scaled back versions [of its events] may be possible.”

The news runs counter to the recent cancellation of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, which is held during the same Monterey Car Week festival and serves as the complementary event to the on-track activity at Laguna Seca.

Unencumbered, the ‘Reunion’ spans two consecutive weekends, with the Pre-Reunion hosting a sizable group of vintage racing machinery over Saturday and Sunday, followed by the full Reunion, held across Thursday-Sunday, with more than a dozen classes of cars celebrating 100-plus years of technology.

At present, the Pre-Reunion is positioned on August 8-9, and the Reunion for August 13-16, which could be downsized as necessary.