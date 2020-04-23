2020 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance cancelled

Officials of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance have decided to cancel the show which was scheduled for August 16, 2020 due to ongoing health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My heart goes out to all of the people who are involved in the Pebble Beach Concours and who are impacted by this decision,” said Concours Chairman Sandra Button. “Many of our entrants have been working on a special car for years, and this was to be their moment. Some of our overseas entrants were nearing the point of putting their cars on boats and planes, and their own travel arrangements have long been made. The same is true for many of our international cadre of judges.

“We thank all of the enthusiasts who have gathered at Pebble Beach time and again to renew long-standing friendships, celebrate great cars and give so generously to Concours charities — and who have already expressed their support for the coming celebration no matter the date.”

The car selection process for the 70th Pebble Beach Concours was recently completed, and entrants were notified of their acceptance earlier this month. The acceptance letters stressed that these cars were invited to appear at the 70th celebration — even if it was delayed. With the cancellation of this year’s event, the 70th Pebble Beach Concours will now take place on Sunday, August 15, 2021.

