Hitt’s America First program joins fight against COVID-19

During typical business hours, Advanced Composite Products (ACP) which is owned by long-time Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli driver Kerry Hitt, is developing prototypes, manufacturing products and offering repair services for products made from composite materials to the global industrial community. Along with this, ACP has been developing and building body work for the Trans Am class for more than 40 years.But since the COVID-19 crisis, Hitt has changed gears with ACP and his other company, Glidepath Technologies Inc, that exclusively builds components used by the Navy to land aircraft on their ships, to an America First Program. Both Pennsylvania companies switched from making composite products and building race cars to creating personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline workers in their community.

Hitt’s America First Program worked with local hospitals to develop rigid and foldable shields that first responders, air medical service workers and hospital staff can use to easily transport and pull up over patients for an extra barrier of protection. In addition, Hitt’s team has also developed more permanent protective shields for public transportation drivers to sit behind.

“This country has been good to us, and we want to give back that generosity by providing frontline workers with PPE gear,” said Hitt. “After all, we are all in this together.”

The America First Program is also utilizing its 3D printer to produce full-face shields. Over the course of two weeks, Hitt has donated hundreds of face shields to his community’s essential workers.

“People on the front lines are heroes, and if we can do our part to build the equipment they need, we are honored to do so” Hitt continued. “Nothing we are doing compares to what the front line is doing. We all in this together and together we will all prevail”

For more information on Advanced Composite Products visit http://www.acproducts.us. For more information on Hitt’s work with the U.S. Navy visit, www.glidepathtechnologies.com.