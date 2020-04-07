SVRA announces revised 2020 schedule

The Sportscar Vintage Racing Association today announced a revised 2020 schedule, reflecting adherence to national and local safety guidelines in the fight against the COVID-19 global pandemic. The schedule consists of the remaining 11 race weekends but with three date changes.

Nine of the weekends are shared with the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli — which announced its own revised schedule earlier today — as part of the SpeedTour format.

“Every decision we have made with respect to the pandemic reflects our commitment to the safety of our fans, members, drivers, and sponsors. That’s job one,” said Tony Parella, SVRA President, CEO and majority owner of the Trans Am Series.

The three date changes are for the Road Atlanta Grand Prix, Lime Rock Park Festival, and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Trans Am Speedfest. All are rescheduled to the fourth quarter of the year.

The nine SpeedTour weekends will be watchable via free live digital streaming, with that enable the streaming available for both Apple and Android.

The updated schedule appears below. The Road America Spring Vintage Festival originally scheduled for May 14-17 will be rescheduled to a date yet to be determined.

And the SVRA’s end-of-season awards banquet will be rescheduled to the first race weekend of the 2021 season at Sebring.