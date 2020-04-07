Trans Am announces revised 2020 National, West Coast schedules

Following the interruption to its original schedule, the new Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli 2020 amended calendar will accommodate all the event dates that were postponed by the COVID-19 crisis, extending the 2020 season to December.

Due to yesterday’s cancellation of the late-May Detroit Grand Prix, the Trans Am series now will resume June 19-21 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, as part of the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association Brickyard Vintage Racing Invitational.

The national Trans Am series then will pick up and run on its original calendar until October. The SpeedTour Lime Rock Festival, originally scheduled for Memorial Day weekend, will now run on a condensed two-day schedule Oct. 16-17.

The series then travels to Circuit of The Americas November 6-8. The date was originally intended to serve as the championship finale, but the drivers will now have the chance to compete in two rescheduled races before the season comes to a close.

Originally slated for March, the Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta SpeedTour is now the penultimate championship event, rescheduled for Nov. 19-22. Trans Am will break for the Thanksgiving holiday before traveling to the West Coast for its new finale at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca for the Trans Am SpeedFest Dec. 4-6.

In a proactive effort to protect the public, Trans Am has removed all autograph and fan walks from its remaining schedule.

“Our top priority is to keep everyone safe and do the right thing by our fans, teams, and sponsors,” said Tony Parella, President and CEO of SVRA and majority owner of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli. “By condensing event weekends into the fourth quarter, we expect to present a robust schedule of SpeedTour racing.”

Meanwhile, the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli West Coast Championship schedule experienced the biggest shake up, with only two of its six pre-coronavirus races keeping their original dates. The West Coast Championship’s 2020 season will now kick off July 24-26 at Portland International Raceway with SVRA and will stage its final event alongside the national championship at Laguna Seca.

“We are adjusting to the new normal,” said Trans Am Racing Company President John Clagett. “We are ready to return to racing, but responsibly, with the health of our drivers, teams, staff and fans in mind.”

Select Trans Am races will still be live streamed through the Trans Am by Pirelli Racing app, available for free download in the Apple IOS App Store or Android Google Play Store.

For more information on the new schedule and Trans Am COVID-19 updates, visit GoTransAm.com.

Revised Trans Am Championship presented by Pirelli 2020 schedule



Feb. 29-Mar. 1 Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Fla. (with SVRA)(SC)

June 19-21 Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Ind. (with SVRA)(SC/NC)**

June 26-28 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio (with SVRA) (NC)**

July 10-12 Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. (NC)

Aug. 6-8 Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis. (with NASCAR)(NC)

Sept. 11-13 Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y. (with SVRA) (NC)**

Sept. 25-27 Virginia International Raceway, Danville, Va. (with SVRA) (SC)**

Oct. 16-17 Lime Rock Park, Salisbury, Conn. (with SVRA) (NC)**

Nov. 6-8 COTA, Austin, Texas (with SVRA) (SC)**

Nov. 19-22 Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga. (with SVRA) (SC)**

Dec. 4-6 Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif. (with SVRA)**

SC- Southern Cup Event

NC- Northern Cup Event

** Event will be streamed on the Trans Am App

Revised Trans Am presented by Pirelli West Coast Championship 2020 schedule

July 24-26 Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore. (with SVRA)

Aug. 1-2 Thunderhill Raceway Park, Willows, Calif. (with NASA)

Aug. 21-23 Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (with NASA)

Oct. 9-11 Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (with NASA)

Nov. 6-8 COTA, Austin, Texas (with SVRA)**

Dec. 4-6 Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif. (with SVRA)**

** Event will be streamed on the Trans Am App