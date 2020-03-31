Track Rekord adds online coaching to its array of services

Pro drivers Kai Goddard and Andy Lee founded Track Rekord in 2019, recognizing the need for improved high performance driver education after conversations with many in the racing insurance industry. Soon joined by Steve Kimpton, the TR executive trio developed a thorough, high-tech trackday coaching program individually tailored to each driver and using his or her own race car, calling upon a roster of more than a dozen experienced driver coaches.

Recently, the Scottsdale, Ariz.-based company added online coaching to its array of services. “Send us your in-car footage and we’ll provide video analysis, offering insight on what you did well and what you can work on to improve your performance,” says an introductory press release. “Any track, any car, whether open lapping or in the heat of battle — it’s like having a driver coach at your side.”

Track Rekord’s coaches will provide a video analysis of laps, reviewing technique and stopping at critical points to explain not just how to improve, but also why their advice will help bring down lap times.

The focus is not just mistakes; the coaches also will highlight what is being done well. What the online session focuses on specifically will depend on the driver, but can include:

Driving line, from turn in, through apex to track out, including how to identify the best line using visual cues

Brake and throttle application

Understeer and oversteer

Gear selection

Hand position

Elevated vision

Race starts, overtaking and defense

What to work on your next time on track

In addition, TR can provide the following virtual coaching services:

Follow up via Skype video call, including more personalized analysis via a shared screen

Analysis of data provided via logging systems such as LITPro and AIM

Full race review

Sim coaching (Just send us the screen capture of your laps and we will provide the same analysis as if you were driving a real car on a real track.)

For more information and to request a copy of Track Rekord’s latest newsletter fully detailing its new online coaching programs, log on to www.trackrekord.com.