The Week in Sports Cars, March 30
Image by JEP/LAT
By Marshall Pruett |
21 hours ago
It’s Part 1 of The Week In Sports Cars podcast, driven by listener Q&A, with hosts Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin, who delve into IMSA, the FIA WEC, and other topics of interest.
Discussion Topics:
- IMSA (starts at 6m08s)
- WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (22m42s)
- General (38m30s)
- Fun (1h04m37s)
IMSA, Le Mans/WEC, Podcasts
