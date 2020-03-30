Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Image by JEP/LAT

The Week in Sports Cars, March 30

It’s Part 1 of The Week In Sports Cars podcast, driven by listener Q&A, with hosts Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin, who delve into IMSA, the FIA WEC, and other topics of interest.

Discussion Topics:

  1. IMSA (starts at 6m08s)
  2. WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (22m42s)
  3. General (38m30s)
  4. Fun (1h04m37s)

