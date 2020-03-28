Live stream: eSCCA Super Tour

Tune in today to the launch of the new eSCCA Super Tour, which will be bringing bringing the Esports world to SCCA members and friends.

Three separate sessions will be hosted by SCCA on the iRacing platform today, March 28, utilizing the Spec Racer Ford, Skip Barber Formula 2000, and Mazda Global MX-5 Cup Car. Each session will include 90 minutes of open practice, 10 minutes of qualifying, and a 20-minute race, all at Summit Point Raceway.

Here’s today’s schedule, with links:

Spec Racer Ford:

2:00 PM EDT – Practice

3:30 PM EDT – Qualifying

3:40 PM EDT – Race (20 mins)

Skip Barber Formula 2000:

5:00 PM EDT – Practice

6:30 PM EDT – Qualifying

6:40 PM EDT – Race (20 mins)

Global MX-5 Cup:

8:00 PM EDT – Practice

9:30 PM EDT – Qualifying

9:40 PM EDT – Race (20 mins)

Those interested in more information on iRacing and gaining a license in time for the next event should visit the iRacing FAQ page HERE.