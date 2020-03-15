Deferment options for Sebring tickets
Image by Scott LePage/LAT
By:
|
Marshall Pruett
1 hour ago
For fans who’ve purchased tickets for SuperSebring, the cancelled March 19-22 event where IMSA’s Mobil 1 Twelve hours of Sebring and the FIA World Endurance Championship’s 1000 Miles of Sebring were meant to race, the circuit has offered deferments, rather than refunds.
Ticket holders for the March race will be able to use them for the rescheduled November 11-14 event where IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship series will headline the weekend, and serve as the new season finale. The FIA WEC cancelled its portion of the event following the recent travel ban prohibiting the majority of European residents from landing in the U.S.
In
a Q&A about the postponement posted on its official website, the circuit stated, “We are not able to offer cash refunds at this time. All tickets for the March event will be honored for the new dates in November.”
1000 Miles of Sebring, Coronavirus, Refunds, Sebring, IMSA, Le Mans/WEC
Marshall Pruett
The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
