Deferment options for Sebring tickets

For fans who’ve purchased tickets for SuperSebring, the cancelled March 19-22 event where IMSA’s Mobil 1 Twelve hours of Sebring and the FIA World Endurance Championship’s 1000 Miles of Sebring were meant to race, the circuit has offered deferments, rather than refunds.

Ticket holders for the March race will be able to use them for the rescheduled November 11-14 event where IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship series will headline the weekend, and serve as the new season finale. The FIA WEC cancelled its portion of the event following the recent travel ban prohibiting the majority of European residents from landing in the U.S.

In a Q&A about the postponement posted on its official website, the circuit stated, “We are not able to offer cash refunds at this time. All tickets for the March event will be honored for the new dates in November.”