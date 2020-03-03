SAFEisFAST: How to turn racing luck in your favor

Why is it that some drivers always seem to get all the good luck and others always get the bad? Is there really something called “racing luck” or do you make your own luck?

To answer that question SAFEisFAST — the online resource for up-and-coming racers presented by the Road Racing Drivers Club — turned to an elite group of champion racers who have experienced both.

In this video, IndyCar team owner Chip Ganassi, Team Penske president Tim Cindric along with three Indy-500 winners Alexander Rossi, Takuma Sato and Ryan Hunter-Reay offer their thoughts about racing luck — and how you can beat the odds.