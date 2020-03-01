Skeen wins Trans Am TA2 at Sebring

Mike Skeen took the lead with less than two laps remaining and held off Cameron Lawrence to win the 2020 TA2 Powered by AEM season-opening race at Sebring International Raceway.

Driving the pole-winning No. 77 Liqui Moly/Turn 14 Chevrolet Camaro, Skeen took the checkered flag 0.489s ahead of Lawrence in the No. 8 3-Dimensional Services Group Chevrolet Camaro.

Rafa Matos took third on the final lap, driving the No. 7 Silver Hare Racing Chevrolet Camaro. He nipped Misha Goikhberg in the No. 10 BC Race Cars Camaro.

The finish was a heartbreak for Thomas Merrill. Driving the No. 81 Diehl-Merrill Racing/HP Tuners/Mike Cope Racing Ford Mustang that he took to three 2019 victories, Merrill led most of the event. The complexion of the event changed on Lap 22 of 27 when Doug Winston backed the No 98 D&M Electrical Contracting Camaro into a tire barrier in Turn 7. Merrill got off to a good jump on the restart with two laps remaining, but spun out in Turn 2. He returned to finish 14th.

Doug Peterson was the Masters champion, finishing sixth overall in the No. 87 3-Dimensional Services Ford Mustang.

Full story to follow.