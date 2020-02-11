NAPA extends Hendrick sponsorship

NAPA Auto Parts has extended its agreement with Hendrick Motorsports, the organization announced Tuesday.

NAPA will continue to be the primary sponsor on Chase Elliott’s No. 9 Chevrolet in 26 races through the 2022 season. NAPA joined Elliott in the NASCAR Cup Series when he joined Hendrick Motorsports in 2016 after supporting him during his full-time career in the Xfinity Series in 2014-15.

In 2018, NAPA increased its sponsorship from 24 to 26 races.

“NAPA constantly shows how committed they are to not only the success of their business but the success of our team and Hendrick Motorsports as a whole,” said Elliott. “I’m so thankful for everything they’ve done for me since 2014. I get the chance to meet NAPA employees across the country throughout the NASCAR season, and to be able to represent all of them week in and week out is truly an honor. We look forward to having them on board for the years ahead.”

Three of Elliott’s six career wins in the Cup Series have come in NAPA colors. Crowned the 2016 Rookie of the Year, Elliott has made the playoffs in each of his first four seasons.

“We’ve had an incredible run with NAPA, and I know we’re just scratching the surface of what’s possible,” said team owner Rick Hendrick. “Chase has immense talent, is extremely popular with fans, and has proven that he can win races and challenge for championships. There’s no limit to what he, Alan [Gustafson] and the No. 9 team can accomplish together. We couldn’t do it without NAPA and look forward to continuing the tremendous relationship with their whole group.”