Haas unveils 2020 car and new livery

Haas has become the first Formula 1 team to release images of its 2020 car, unveiling a new livery online.

Last year, Haas took on a black and gold color scheme as part of its title partnership with Rich Energy, but that deal fell apart during the season. As a result, the team has reverted to the more traditional livery seen in its first three seasons in F1, with a predominantly gray, black and red design that is very similar to its 2018 look.

The new car is called the VF-20, and will be officially displayed in the flesh on the morning of the opening day of pre-season testing in Barcelona, where the team will conduct a photo shoot in the pit lane. Haas confirmed that Kevin Magnussen will be first to drive the VF-20 in testing, handing over to Romain Grosjean for day two and then splitting the running between both drivers on the final day of the first test.

Haas finished ninth in the constructors’ championship last season will hope to solve a number of technical deficiencies that plagued its 2019 car, which often struggled for race pace despite showing encouraging one-lap performance on many occasions. The team spent much of the second half of the season trying to understand its issues in order to implement fixes in 2020.

The first team to carry out a physical launch event will be Ferrari on Tuesday February 11, with Renault, McLaren and Toro Rosso also debuting new chassis later that week. Red Bull and Mercedes will both release images after private shakedown sessions at Silverstone on February 12 and 14 respectively, while Williams has opted for a digital launch on February 17.

Alfa Romeo is the other team taking a similar approach to Haas, unveiling its new car in the pit lane in Barcelona but likely to release images prior to that.