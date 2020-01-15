Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Racing on TV, Jan 17-18

Racing on TV, Jan 17-18

Racing on TV, Jan 17-18

ABOVE: Follow the concludsion of the Dakar Rally with a TV marathon of coverage Friday on NBC Sports Network.

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Friday, January 17

Saudi Arabia 1-6:30pm

Saturday, January 18

Chandler
Pro 4/ Pro Buggy		 2-3pm

Santiago qualifying 2:30-3:30pm

Santiago
race		 3:30-4:30pm

Tulsa Shootout 6:30-8:30pm

Chili Bowl 8:30-11:30pm

Chandler
Pro 2 vs. Pro 4
Challenge Cup		 8-9pm

Anaheim 10pm-1am


Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat; * = time approximate after NFL football

 

 

