Racing on TV, Jan 17-18

ABOVE: Follow the concludsion of the Dakar Rally with a TV marathon of coverage Friday on NBC Sports Network.



A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Friday, January 17

Saudi Arabia 1-6:30pm

Saturday, January 18

Chandler

Pro 4/ Pro Buggy 2-3pm Santiago qualifying 2:30-3:30pm Santiago

race 3:30-4:30pm Tulsa Shootout 6:30-8:30pm Chili Bowl 8:30-11:30pm Chandler

Pro 2 vs. Pro 4

Challenge Cup 8-9pm Anaheim 10pm-1am



Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat; * = time approximate after NFL football

