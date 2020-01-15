Racing on TV, Jan 17-18

ABOVE: Follow the concludsion of the Dakar Rally with a TV marathon of coverage Friday on NBC Sports Network.
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Friday, January 17
|Saudi Arabia
|1-6:30pm
|
Saturday, January 18
|Chandler
Pro 4/ Pro Buggy
|2-3pm
|
|Santiago qualifying
|2:30-3:30pm
|
|Santiago
race
|3:30-4:30pm
|
|Tulsa Shootout
|6:30-8:30pm
|
|Chili Bowl
|8:30-11:30pm
|
|Chandler
Pro 2 vs. Pro 4
Challenge Cup
|8-9pm
|
|Anaheim
|10pm-1am
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat; * = time approximate after NFL football
