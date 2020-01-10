Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In Sports Cars, Jan 9, with Pruett and Kilbey

Image by Michael Levitt/LAT

The Week In Sports Cars, Jan 9, with Pruett and Kilbey

Podcasts

The Week In Sports Cars, Jan 9, with Pruett and Kilbey

By 2 hours ago

By: |

It’s the first episode of The Week In Sports Cars podcast for the new year, driven by listener Q&A, with plenty of time spent on the latest topics, including IMSA’s Roar Before The 24, with hosts Marshall Pruett and Stephen Kilbey.

Discussion topics:

  1. IMSA (starts at 3m03s)
  2. WEC/AsLMs/ELMS/ACO (52m43s)
  3. General and fun (1h20m20s)

, IMSA, Le Mans/WEC, Podcasts

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

  • https://www.blueliq.com/2020/01/10/the-week-in-sports-cars-jan-9-with-pruett-and-kilbey/ The Week In Sports Cars, Jan 9, with Pruett and Kilbey - Blueliq

    […] CREDIT […]

    Like

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home