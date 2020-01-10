The Week In Sports Cars, Jan 9, with Pruett and Kilbey
Image by Michael Levitt/LAT
The Week In Sports Cars, Jan 9, with Pruett and Kilbey
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By:
|
Marshall Pruett
2 hours ago
It’s the first episode of The Week In Sports Cars podcast for the new year, driven by listener Q&A, with plenty of time spent on the latest topics, including IMSA’s Roar Before The 24, with hosts Marshall Pruett and Stephen Kilbey.
Discussion topics:
IMSA (starts at 3m03s)
WEC/AsLMs/ELMS/ACO (52m43s)
General and fun (1h20m20s)
Roar Before the 24, IMSA, Le Mans/WEC, Podcasts
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
Marshall Pruett
The 2019 season marks Marshall Pruett's 33rd year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
More …
51m
Kaulig Racing has announced an attempt at its first NASCAR Cup Series race with the season-opening Daytona 500 on February 16. Justin Haley, (…)
1hr
There is no doubt that competing in the annual Dakar Rally is the longest true endurance race in the world. Conquering the annual Dakar (…)
1hr
David Ragan will run at least one NASCAR Cup Series race this season after retiring from full-time competition at the end of last year. (…)
1hr
Tristan Vautier will complete JDC-Miller Motorsports’ Rolex 24 At Daytona line-up, which also completes a rollercoaster of an offseason (…)
2hr
After yesterday confirming he will follow in the footsteps of 2018 Team USA Scholarship winner and 2019 Cooper Tires USF2000 Champion (…)
5hr
World of Outlaws driver David Gravel will try his hand in NASCAR this year by running a limited number of Gander RV & Outdoors Truck (…)
5hr
BH Auction’s Super GT Auction was held Friday, January 10, during the country’s famed Tokyo Auto Salon. The auction featured an (…)
5hr
Lewis Hamilton has donated $500,000 to aid the Wires Wildlife Rescue effort in Australia amid the ongoing bushfire crisis in the country. (…)
6hr
Stephane Peterhansel took his second stage win of the Dakar Rally on Friday, completing the desert run from Ha’il to the Saudi capital of (…)
More RACER
Comments