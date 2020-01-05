Shank to repair crashed Acura at home

The No. 86 Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX GT3 will be repaired at the team’s base in Ohio after a significant shunt was experienced during Saturday night’s practice session.

Japan’s Shinya Michimi crashed the championship-winning GT Daytona entry at the Bus Stop complex, colliding with the barriers with the back of the twin-turbo V6-powered car. Suffering rear subframe and bodywork damage, the MSR squad opted to park the car for Sunday’s activities and focus on the No. 57 Heinricher Racing/MSR Acura.

“We had a little issue yesterday; Shinya made a tiny little mistake in the bus stop and it ended our day,” Shank told RACER. “Going up to that point the car has never been better, balance-wise, here ever. So we know we are in a really good window right now with these NSXs.

“The crash actually isn’t that bad — we could have come back out today if we wanted to, but we decided to call it.”