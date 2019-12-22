The Week In Sports Cars, Dec. 22, with Pruett and Goodwin
By: Marshall Pruett |
43 minutes ago
It’s the first of a two-part The Week In Sports Cars podcast recording for the holidays, driven by listener Q&A, with hosts Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.
Discussion Topics:
- WEC/AsLMs/ELMS/ACO (starts at 4m40s)
- IMSA (starts at 1h1m23s)
- General and Fun (starts at 1h28m25s)
Asian Le Mans Series, European Le Mans Series, IMSA, Le Mans/WEC, Podcasts, WeatherTech Sportscar Championship
