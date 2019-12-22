The Week In Sports Cars, Dec. 22, with Pruett and Goodwin

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

It’s the first of a two-part The Week In Sports Cars podcast recording for the holidays, driven by listener Q&A, with hosts Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.

Discussion Topics:

  • WEC/AsLMs/ELMS/ACO (starts at 4m40s)
  • IMSA (starts at 1h1m23s)
  • General and Fun (starts at 1h28m25s)

Asian Le Mans Series, European Le Mans Series, IMSA, Le Mans/WEC, Podcasts, WeatherTech Sportscar Championship

