Sebring start times amended

IMSA and the FIA World Endurance Championship have amended the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring schedule to allow for an earlier start to the WEC’s 1000 Miles of Sebring race on Friday, March 20.

Round 6 of the eight-round WEC moves forward four hours, running from 12-8 p.m. ET, and as a result, IMSA’s traditional Friday slot for its Michelin Pilot Challenge race has been pulled back to Thursday, March 19, with a 3:50 p.m. ET start.

The 68th Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring for IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship series remains unchanged, taking the green flag a 10:40 a.m. ET on Saturday, March 21.