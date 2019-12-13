Risi Ferrari confirms Rolex 24 plans

Risi Competizione today announced its plans to compete at the upcoming Rolex 24 At Daytona IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship endurance race, January 23-26, and Roar Before the 24 test days, January 3-5, with a single-car effort.

The legendary Houston, Texas-based team will again field a Ferrari 488 GTLM in its traditional No. 62 ‘Rosso Corsa’ red livery for the 58th annual running of the twice-around-the-clock American enduro classic.

“We will once again return to Daytona for the 24-hour race and the early January testing,” said longtime IMSA team owner Giuseppe Risi. “This is always one of the most important races on the calendar so we will be there and ready to go against what is always a challenging field of competitors. We always race to win and after our victory at Petit Le Mans to close out this year, we want to start with a win all the more in 2020.”

Drivers for the Rolex 24 will include the three Risi Competizione Petit Le Mans winners, England’s James Calado, Italy’s Alessandro Pier Guidi and Brazil’s Daniel Serra. Additionally, Ferrari GT factory driver and Risi regular, Italy’s Davide Rigon, will join the trio.

Calado and Serra are scheduled to handle the driving duties at the three-day Roar Before The 24 testing in the Risi Ferrari 488 GTLM on behalf of the team.

Risi Competizione’s 2020 Rolex 24 effort is the 17th entry since 1998, which has included three class victories, and four additional podium finishes, including a second-place finish in 2019.

Further racing plans for 2020 by the Risi Competizione team remain under consideration.